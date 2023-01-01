Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rigatoni in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd

31 N Lewis Rd, Camarillo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Lovers Rigatoni$13.75
More about Tony's Pizza Bros - 31 N Lewis Rd
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

1620 Ventura Blvd, Camarillo

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)
Takeout
Rigatoni al Quattro Formaggi w/ Meatballs (4 cheese pasta)$22.00
Rigatoni pasta tossed with meatballs in marinara sauce & a 4 cheese blend of Mozzarella, Romano, Provolone & White Cheddar; sprinkled with shredded Romano
More about Ottavio's Italian Restaurant - Camarillo

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Coleslaw

Chili

Cinnamon Rolls

Garlic Bread

Turkey Clubs

Short Ribs

Reuben

Risotto

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (82 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (464 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (481 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston