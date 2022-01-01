Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted Serrano, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch served on a brioche bun and your choice of side
CRISPY SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$17.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted Serrano, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
More about Waypoint Cafe
BLVD BRGR CO. image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Mayan Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Roasted pulled chicken, provolone cheese, cilantro ranch slaw & chipotle aioli
More about BLVD BRGR CO.

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Cookies

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pancakes

Chai Tea

French Fries

Caprese Salad

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chatsworth

No reviews yet

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston