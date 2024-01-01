Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Camarillo

Go
Camarillo restaurants
Toast

Camarillo restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

FRENCH FRIES

Waypoint Cafe

325 Durley Ave, Camarillo

Avg 4.6 (1833 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with melted jack cheese, lettuce tomato and ranch served on a brioche bun and your choice of side
CRISPY SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.00
Hand dipped crispy chicken with melted pepper jack and cheddar cheese, roasted Serrano, lettuce and tomato with chipotle mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.
More about Waypoint Cafe
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BLVD BRGR CO.

2145 VENTURA BLVD, CAMARILLO

Avg 4.4 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Breaded Chicken Breast On Brioche Bun, Your Choice Of Regular W/ Mayo, Lettuce &Tomato Or Spicy W/Chipotle sauce, Lettuce & Tomato.
More about BLVD BRGR CO.

Browse other tasty dishes in Camarillo

Crispy Chicken

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Salmon

Pancakes

Lasagna

Turkey Clubs

Meatball Subs

Map

More near Camarillo to explore

Ventura

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Malibu

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Moorpark

No reviews yet

Chatsworth

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1255 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (95 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (554 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (241 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (391 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (613 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston