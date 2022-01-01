Chicken salad in East Cambridge

Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Maple, Squash & Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, baby kale, roasted acorn squash, carrots, and roasted chicken breast topped with toasted almonds and dried cranberries served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Sweet Touch image

 

Sweet Touch

241 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Greek Salad$9.75
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Sweet Touch

