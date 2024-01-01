Pecan pies in Kendall Square/MIT
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pecan pies
Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar
|$6.00
Tatte Bakery - Third Street
318 3rd Street, Cambridge
|Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
|Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice
|$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
|Maple Pecan Pie Slice
|$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)