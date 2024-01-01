Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Kendall Square/MIT

Kendall Square/MIT restaurants
Kendall Square/MIT restaurants that serve pecan pies

Area Four and Area Four Cafe image

 

Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Pecan Pie Bar$6.00
More about Area Four Kendall Square, Cambridge
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery - Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salted Honey Hazelnut & Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Salted honey filling, hazelnuts and pecans in a rich pie crust. (680 cal, Contains: Egg, Tree Nuts (Hazelnuts & Pecan), Dairy, Wheat)
Pumpkin Pie with Pecan Streusel Slice$6.50
Spiced pumpkin infused with bourbon on a rich pie crust topped with pecan streusel.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
Maple Pecan Pie Slice$6.50
Vermont maple syrup, brown sugar, and pecans on a rich pie crust.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pecan)
More about Tatte Bakery - Third Street

