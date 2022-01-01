Chili in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve chili
Four 41 South Bbq
149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton
|Chili Cheese Dogs
|$14.00
2 Smoked all Beef franks topped with our house made Smoked Chili ( no beans of course) topped with Cheese and mustard. Served up with one of our scratch made sides
FRENCH FRIES
The Butcher and Bottle
3568 Sixes Rd, Canton
|B&B Chili cup
|$4.00
Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, buttered saltine crackers
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sidelines Grille
6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton
|'Sidelines Chili Cup'
|$5.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
|'Chili Nachos'
|$10.00
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
|"Sidelines Chili Bowl'
|$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.