Chili in Canton

Canton restaurants
Canton restaurants that serve chili

Four 41 South Bbq image

 

Four 41 South Bbq

149 Reinhardt College Pkwy Suite 13, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese Dogs$14.00
2 Smoked all Beef franks topped with our house made Smoked Chili ( no beans of course) topped with Cheese and mustard. Served up with one of our scratch made sides
More about Four 41 South Bbq
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Chili$0.55
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
B&B Chili cup$4.00
Scratch made chili, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, buttered saltine crackers
More about The Butcher and Bottle
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sidelines Grille

6199 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton

Avg 4.2 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
'Sidelines Chili Cup'$5.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
'Chili Nachos'$10.00
2 Bean, Ground Beef Chili over Corn Tortilla Chips with White Queso + Shved Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Pickled Jalapenos.
"Sidelines Chili Bowl'$6.00
House-made with Ground Beef, Pinto & Red Kidney Beans, Tomatoes & Spices.
More about Sidelines Grille

