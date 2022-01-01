Salmon in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Roll image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

1548 Riverstone Parkway, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
The Butcher and Bottle image

FRENCH FRIES

The Butcher and Bottle

3568 Sixes Rd, Canton

Avg 4.3 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$28.00
More about The Butcher and Bottle

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Prime Ribs

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Canton to explore

Alpharetta

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Roswell

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cumming

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Kennesaw

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Acworth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Cartersville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston