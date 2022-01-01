Fattoush salad in Canton
Canton restaurants that serve fattoush salad
More about Taiz Restaurant___
Taiz Restaurant___
7209 N Canton Center Rd, Canton
|Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread.
More about Famous Hamburger Canton
Famous Hamburger Canton
44011 Ford Rd., Canton
|Feta Fattoush Salad
|$13.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.
|Side Fattoush Salad
|$6.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.