Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Canton

Go
Canton restaurants
Toast

Canton restaurants that serve fattoush salad

Item pic

 

Taiz Restaurant___

7209 N Canton Center Rd, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, parsley, cucumbers, toasted pita bread.
More about Taiz Restaurant___
Consumer pic

 

Famous Hamburger Canton

44011 Ford Rd., Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Feta Fattoush Salad$13.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, pita chips, feta, fattoush dressing.
Side Fattoush Salad$6.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
More about Famous Hamburger Canton

Browse other tasty dishes in Canton

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Pretzels

Chicken Burgers

Turkey Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Canton to explore

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (494 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston