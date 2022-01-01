Al pastor tacos in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve al pastor tacos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|10 Al Pastor Tacos
|$55.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$9.00
Slow roasted achiote-citrus pork, fire grilled pineapple, red onions, cilantro, and salsa picosa
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
