Chicken enchiladas in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Serranos

11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Chicken Enchiladas Special$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Serranos

1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park

Avg 4.5 (2402 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Enchiladas$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
Chicken Enchiladas Special$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
Chilaquiles Factory image

FRENCH FRIES

Chilaquiles Factory

200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (182 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas (V)$13.99
2 enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, filled with our soy chicken. serve rice and your choice of beans
More about Chilaquiles Factory
The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen image

 

The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

1310 E. Whitestone Blvd #500, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
stacked enchiladas layered with chicken breast, chihuahua cheese, & tomatillo poblano cream sauce, served with mexican rice & charro-style black beans
More about The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

