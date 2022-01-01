Chicken enchiladas in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
More about Serranos
Serranos
11100 Pecan Park Blvd., Cedar Park
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Chicken Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Serranos
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Serranos
1900 E Whitestone BlvD, Cedar Park
|Chicken Fajita Enchiladas
|$14.00
Mesquite grilled chicken, jack cheese, and fresh guacamole
|Chicken Enchiladas Special
|$9.50
Topped with verde sauce and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Chilaquiles Factory
FRENCH FRIES
Chilaquiles Factory
200 Buttercup Creek Blvd. ste 130, Cedar Park
|Chicken Enchiladas (V)
|$13.99
2 enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, filled with our soy chicken. serve rice and your choice of beans