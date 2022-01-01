Grits in Cedar Park
Cedar Park restaurants that serve grits
Mouton's Bistro & Bar
1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park
|Side Cheese Grits
|$2.99
Jalapeno cheddar grits.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.
|Grillades & Grits
|$15.99
Tenderized Black Angus cutlet, seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Lucy's Fried Chicken
401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park
|Cheese Grits
Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park
|Shrimp Grits
|$11.00
Hominy grits, cajun gravy [contains pork], topped with four fried shrimp.
Glorias Cafe & Bakery
1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park
|Grits
|$3.99
Kanpai Sushi Bar
1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park
|Shrimp n Grits
|$24.00
gulf shrimp, tasso ham, smoked cheddar, smoked blue corn grits