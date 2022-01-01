Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Cedar Park

Cedar Park restaurants
Cedar Park restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

GRILL

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd, Cedar Park

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Cheese Grits$2.99
Jalapeno cheddar grits.
Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, bacon, red onions, and garlic over jalapeno cheddar grits.
Grillades & Grits$15.99
Tenderized Black Angus cutlet, seared and simmered with trinity and tomatoes in braising gravy over jalapeno cheddar grits.
More about Mouton's Bistro & Bar
Lucy's Fried Chicken image

 

Lucy's Fried Chicken

401 E Whitestone Blvd Unit A-108, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits
More about Lucy's Fried Chicken
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290

251 N. Bell Blvd Suite 101, Cedar Park

Avg 5 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Grits$11.00
Hominy grits, cajun gravy [contains pork], topped with four fried shrimp.
"Award-winning"
More about Cajun Skillet (512)243-5290
Glorias Cafe & Bakery image

 

Glorias Cafe & Bakery

1201 N Lakeline blvrd 900, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grits$3.99
More about Glorias Cafe & Bakery
La Joie image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Kanpai Sushi Bar

1500 E Whitestone Blvd Suite 200, Cedar Park

Avg 4.7 (151 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp n Grits$24.00
gulf shrimp, tasso ham, smoked cheddar, smoked blue corn grits
More about Kanpai Sushi Bar
1431 Café image

 

1431 Café

601 E. Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Grits$5.89
More about 1431 Café

