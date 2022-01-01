Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Chambersburg

Chambersburg restaurants
Chambersburg restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Rosalies Grill image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Rosalies Grill

1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg

Avg 4.2 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$10.95
Anitpasto Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Onion, Tomatoes, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Roasted Red Peppers served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
More about Rosalies Grill
Restaurant banner

 

PAT and CARLA'S II

3218 linconl way west, chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$11.99
ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives, and spicy marinated vegetables (pepperoncini, cauliflower, carrot, celery and red pepper)
More about PAT and CARLA'S II
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA

Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery

600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg

Avg 4.4 (1064 reviews)
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$11.99
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
More about Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

PAT CARLA'S III

920 South Main St, Chambersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$11.99
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion
More about PAT CARLA'S III

