Antipasto salad in Chambersburg

Rosalies Grill
1901 Scotland Ave, Chambersburg
|Antipasto Salad
|$10.95
Anitpasto Salad with Iceberg Lettuce, Ham, Salami, Provolone, Onion, Tomatoes, Mushroom, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Peppers, Banana Peppers, and Roasted Red Peppers served with Rosalie's fresh homemade bread on the side.
PAT and CARLA'S II
3218 linconl way west, chambersburg
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.99
ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives, and spicy marinated vegetables (pepperoncini, cauliflower, carrot, celery and red pepper)
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
600 Lincoln Way East, Chambersburg
|Antipasto Salad
|$11.99
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, marinated vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, black olives and red onion