Greek salad in Chandler

Chandler restaurants
Chandler restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices

4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler

Avg 4.2 (719 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler

Avg 4.4 (4846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pan Greek Salad$50.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
Side Greek Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta

590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler

Avg 4.7 (9027 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Greek Salad$9.29
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
Side Greek Salad$4.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
Large Greek Salad$12.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
PIZZA • PASTA

Sophia's Kitchen

17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale

Avg 4.7 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Greek Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese in a herb vinaigrette
GF Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese & herb vinaigrette
Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese & herb vinaigrette
