Greek salad in Chandler
Chandler restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
PIZZA • CALZONES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria Serious Slices
4040 W Ray Rd, Chandler
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
More about Stone & Vine Urban Italian
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103, Chandler
|1/2 Pan Greek Salad
|$50.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives in an herb vinaigrette
More about Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta
590 N. Alma School Rd #35, Chandler
|Small Greek Salad
|$9.29
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.99
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
|Large Greek Salad
|$12.39
Iceberg, tomatoes, cucmbers, kalamata olives, pepperonicinis, feta cheese and house italian dressing
More about Sophia's Kitchen
PIZZA • PASTA
Sophia's Kitchen
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives & feta cheese in a herb vinaigrette
|GF Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese & herb vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, red onion, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata & Castelvetrano olives, feta cheese & herb vinaigrette