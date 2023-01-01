Taco salad in Chantilly
Chantilly restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly
13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly
|Taco Salad
|$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
More about Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
FRENCH FRIES
Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth
14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Served in a crispy flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.00
Served in a crispy flour tortilla topped and fresh fajita vegetables.