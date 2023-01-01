Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Chantilly

Chantilly restaurants
Chantilly restaurants that serve taco salad

Anita's New Mexico Style Mexican Food - Chantilly - Chantilly

13921 Lee Jackson Hwy, Chantilly

Taco Salad$10.95
Large fried flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, chives, and a variety of cheeses with your choice of topping
FRENCH FRIES

Pueblos Tex-Mex Grill - The Fields At Commonwealth

14337 Newbrook Drive, Chantilly

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
Taco Salad$12.00
Served in a crispy flour tortilla, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
Served in a crispy flour tortilla topped and fresh fajita vegetables.
