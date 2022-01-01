Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Steele Creek

Steele Creek restaurants
Steele Creek restaurants that serve garden salad

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Garden Salad$4.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full Garden Salad$6.75
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, grape tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Nothing But Noodles - Steele Creek Crossing
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad$3.59
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

