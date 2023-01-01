Chicken fajitas in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Enigma Jalisco
Enigma Jalisco
325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville
|Lunch Fajitas Chicken
|$9.99
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$15.99
Grilled chicken mixed with vegetables.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr
Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr
395 Greenbrier Dr, Charlottesville
|Chicken Fajitas
|$22.25
All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.