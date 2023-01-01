Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Charlottesville

Go
Charlottesville restaurants
Toast

Charlottesville restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Consumer pic

 

Enigma Jalisco

325 Four Leaf Lane Suite 8, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Fajitas Chicken$9.99
Grilled chicken or steak mixed with vegetables. Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas$15.99
Grilled chicken mixed with vegetables.
More about Enigma Jalisco
Banner pic

 

Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

395 Greenbrier Dr, Charlottesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$22.25
All our fajitas are cooked with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomato and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
More about Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant #2 - 29 North - 395 Greenbrier Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlottesville

Chicken Marsala

Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

Sundaes

Banana Ice Cream

Pumpkin Pies

Cinnamon Rolls

Brownie Sundaes

Map

More near Charlottesville to explore

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Culpeper

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Crozet

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Powhatan

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Spotsylvania

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nellysford

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (856 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (363 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (416 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (341 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston