Panna cotta in Charlottesville

Charlottesville restaurants
Charlottesville restaurants that serve panna cotta

Bang! Restaurant image

 

Bang! Restaurant

213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville

Takeout
Panna Cotta$8.00
Chocolate Three Ways- chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate bruleé
Item pic

 

Bowerbird - Tenth Street Warehouses

120 10th St NW, Charlottesville

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
Takeout
Honeysuckle Panna Cotta$5.00
A 4oz tin of creamy Panna Cotta infused with honeysucke, topped with a small bit of cinnamon chantilly creme and a little brown butter yuzu shortbread triangle.
