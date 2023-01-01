Panna cotta in Charlottesville
Charlottesville restaurants that serve panna cotta
More about Bang! Restaurant
Bang! Restaurant
213 2nd St SW, Charlottesville
|Panna Cotta
|$8.00
Chocolate Three Ways- chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate bruleé
More about Bowerbird - Tenth Street Warehouses
Bowerbird - Tenth Street Warehouses
120 10th St NW, Charlottesville
|Honeysuckle Panna Cotta
|$5.00
A 4oz tin of creamy Panna Cotta infused with honeysucke, topped with a small bit of cinnamon chantilly creme and a little brown butter yuzu shortbread triangle.