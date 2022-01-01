Clams in Chatham
Chatham restaurants that serve clams
More about Pates Restaurant
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Pates Restaurant
1260 Main St, Chatham
|New England Clam Chowder
|$10.00
More about Chatham Pier Fish Market
SOUPS • FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Chatham Pier Fish Market
45 Barcliff Avenue Extension, Chatham
|Steamer Clams Special
|$17.00
1lb. Steamed Soft Shelled Clams (Steamers) w/Drawn Butter
|Clam Fritters
|$13.00
Fresh Local Clams Fried in light Batter Served with Bistro Sauce
|Fried Whole Belly Clam Roll
|$27.00
Crispy Native Whole Belly Clams on a Brioche Roll, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli Served with Fries + Slaw