Rigatoni in Cheshire

Cheshire restaurants
Cheshire restaurants that serve rigatoni

Cheshire Pizza & Ale image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cheshire Pizza & Ale

133 Highland Ave, Cheshire

Avg 4.5 (196 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Alfredo Rigatoni with Andouille Sausage & Grilled Chicken$18.00
Rigatoni with cajun alfredo sauce, Andouille sausage, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes topped with fried onion strings
More about Cheshire Pizza & Ale
Consumer pic

 

Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave

1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ind. Rigatoni Bolognese$26.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta
Family Rigatoni Bolognese$60.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta
Rigatoni Bolognese$20.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta
More about Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave

