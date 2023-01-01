Rigatoni in Cheshire
Cheshire restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about Cheshire Pizza & Ale
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cheshire Pizza & Ale
133 Highland Ave, Cheshire
|Cajun Alfredo Rigatoni with Andouille Sausage & Grilled Chicken
|$18.00
Rigatoni with cajun alfredo sauce, Andouille sausage, grilled chicken, red onions, green peppers, grape tomatoes topped with fried onion strings
More about Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave
Viron Rondo Osteria - 1721 Highland Ave
1721 Highland Ave, Cheshire
|Ind. Rigatoni Bolognese
|$26.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta
|Family Rigatoni Bolognese
|$60.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$20.00
hearty meat sauce, whipped Ricotta