Scallops in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants
Chesterfield restaurants that serve scallops

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery

550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (1941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seared Scallops$29.50
pan seared jumbo scallops, herbed risotto cakes, ancho-cinnamon-honey glazed carrots, poblano puree, corn and tomatillo salsa
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
Wasabi Sushi Bars image

 

Wasabi Sushi Bars

1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallop Volcano$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Scallop Volcano$14.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
Spicy Scallop$7.00
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Item pic

 

Thai Sawadee

171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield

Avg 3.8 (210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sea Scallops in Garlic & Pepper Sauce$28.00
Wok tossed sea scallops with fresh garlic, black pepper, sweet green beans, carrots, topped with crispy garlic
Ginger Sea Scallops$20.00
Sea scallop, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, green beans, baby corn, zucchini in ginger-soy glaze
Fried Rice - Garlic Scallops$21.00
Fresh garlic, sea scallops, egg, onion
More about Thai Sawadee
Item pic

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

14171 Clayton Road, Town and Country

Avg 4.4 (1233 reviews)
Takeout
SCALLOPS EN BRODO$29.00
SEARED SCALLOPS + SAFFRON TOMATO BRODO + CROSTINI
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

