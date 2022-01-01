Scallops in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve scallops
More about EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
EdgeWild Restaurant & Winery
550 Chesterfield Center, Chesterfield
|Seared Scallops
|$29.50
pan seared jumbo scallops, herbed risotto cakes, ancho-cinnamon-honey glazed carrots, poblano puree, corn and tomatillo salsa
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1066 Town and Country Crossing Drive, Town and Country
|Scallop Volcano
|$15.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
|Scallop Volcano
|$14.00
california roll topped with backed spicy scallops, spicy mayo, eel sauce and scallions
|Spicy Scallop
|$7.00
spicy scallop mix, cucumber topped with spicy mayo and sesame seeds
More about Thai Sawadee
Thai Sawadee
171 Hilltown Village Ctr., Chesterfield
|Sea Scallops in Garlic & Pepper Sauce
|$28.00
Wok tossed sea scallops with fresh garlic, black pepper, sweet green beans, carrots, topped with crispy garlic
|Ginger Sea Scallops
|$20.00
Sea scallop, onions, mushrooms, carrots, bell pepper, green beans, baby corn, zucchini in ginger-soy glaze
|Fried Rice - Garlic Scallops
|$21.00
Fresh garlic, sea scallops, egg, onion