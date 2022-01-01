Sliders in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve sliders
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country
|Sliders
|$13.50
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$8.50
The Corner Pub & Grill
15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield
|CORNER SLIDERS
|$14.00
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS
|$15.00
3 mini breaded chicken breasts topped with our buffalo sauce w/ pepper jack cheese & ranch.