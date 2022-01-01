Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Chesterfield

Chesterfield restaurants that serve sliders

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery image

 

3 Bay Bbq & Bakery

14195 Clayton Rd, Town And Country

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Slider Bun$0.30
More about 3 Bay Bbq & Bakery
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill

1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza, Town and Country

Avg 4.3 (615 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sliders$13.50
More about Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill
The Haus Pizzeria & Bar image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

The Haus Pizzeria & Bar

14815 Clayton Rd, Chesterfield

Avg 4.3 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sliders$8.50
More about The Haus Pizzeria & Bar
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

15824 Fountains Plaza dr, Chesterfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNER SLIDERS$14.00
3 mini burger of our proprietary blend seared with grilled onions & cheddar cheese.
BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS$15.00
3 mini breaded chicken breasts topped with our buffalo sauce w/ pepper jack cheese & ranch.
More about The Corner Pub & Grill

