Nachos in Chesterfield
Chesterfield restaurants that serve nachos
The Sand Dollar Beach Kitchen
7324 Cosby Village Road, Chesterfield
|Nachos
|$8.00
Nacho cheese over tortilla chips topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh cut jalapenos, and a side of sour cream.
Cantina 19 at Chesdin Landing
21801 Lake Chesdin Parkway, Chesterfield
|FAJITA NACHOS
|$14.48
House-made Tortilla Chips, Melted Queso and Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Peppers and Jalapenos - Topped with Pico-de-gallo and Sour Cream. Choice of Chili or Grilled Chicken.