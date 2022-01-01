Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Chesterton

Chesterton restaurants
Chesterton restaurants that serve wedge salad

Item pic

 

Abbiocco

600 Gateway Blvd, Chesterton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wedge Salad$13.00
Baby iceberg, teardrop peppers, gorgonzola, pancetta, focaccia, maytag bleu cheese
More about Abbiocco
AJ's Pizza Co image

PIZZA

AJ's Pizza Co

3050 Matson St, Chesterton

Avg 3 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$9.00
More about AJ's Pizza Co

