Chili in Irving Park

Irving Park restaurants
Irving Park restaurants that serve chili

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Smoque BBQ

3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (11176 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili bar Condiments$2.95
Qt. Brisket Chili$11.95
A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
Small Brisket Chili$2.45
A beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$6.75
beer battered fries, shredded cheddar, JT's chili, crema, green onion,serrano pepper & cilantro
Chili Cheese Dog$4.75
grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, shredded chedder, JT's chili, steamed bun
calabrian chili aioli$1.00
