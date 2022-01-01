Chili in Irving Park
Irving Park restaurants that serve chili
More about Smoque BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Smoque BBQ
3800 N. Pulaski, Chicago
|Chili bar Condiments
|$2.95
|Qt. Brisket Chili
|$11.95
A 32 ounce container of our beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
|Small Brisket Chili
|$2.45
A beefy and brothy chili with vegetables and beans and studded with chunks of our smoked brisket.
More about JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
SALADS • SANDWICHES
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
3970 N Elston Ave, Chicago
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.75
beer battered fries, shredded cheddar, JT's chili, crema, green onion,serrano pepper & cilantro
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$4.75
grilled or steamed Vienna beef hot dog, shredded chedder, JT's chili, steamed bun
|calabrian chili aioli
|$1.00