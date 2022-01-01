French toast in Lakeview
Lakeview restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
3130 N Broadway, Chicago
|French Toast
|$14.00
Brioche Custard French Tost, Vanilla cream, fresh fruit, warm maple syrup
Wake 'n Bacon - Lakeview
420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago
|French Toast
|$5.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in batter, griddled to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
SANDWICHES
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - N Broadway
3233 N Broadway St, Chicago
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
Hutch American Bistro
3301 N Clark St, Chicago
|Croissant French Toast
|$13.00
Strawberries, mascarpone, maple syrup