French toast in Lakeview

Wilde Bar & Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway

3130 N Broadway, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2080 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$14.00
Brioche Custard French Tost, Vanilla cream, fresh fruit, warm maple syrup
More about Wilde Bar & Restaurant - 3130 N Broadway
Item pic

 

Wake 'n Bacon - Lakeview

420 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.2 (248 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast$5.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in batter, griddled to perfection, and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with Spiced Maple Syrup.
More about Wake 'n Bacon - Lakeview
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - N Broadway

3233 N Broadway St, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (925 reviews)
Takeout
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - N Broadway
Hutch American Bistro image

 

Hutch American Bistro

3301 N Clark St, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant French Toast$13.00
Strawberries, mascarpone, maple syrup
More about Hutch American Bistro
Farm Bar image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Bar - Lakeview

1300 W Wellington Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1522 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids French Toast$8.00
More about Farm Bar - Lakeview

