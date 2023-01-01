Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square restaurants
Toast

Lincoln Square restaurants that serve french toast

SMOKED SALMON

Cafe Selmarie

4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1606 reviews)
Banana Brulee French Toast$13.00
texas toast dipped in triple sec batter with
brûléed bananas and whipped cream
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill

4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1067 reviews)
French Toast$13.00
3 pieces of country white, vanilla custard batter, fresh strawberry, whipped butter, whipped cream, side bacon or turkey sausage
Single Piece French Toast$4.00
