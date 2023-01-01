French toast in Lincoln Square
Lincoln Square restaurants that serve french toast
Cafe Selmarie
4729 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago
|Banana Brulee French Toast
|$13.00
texas toast dipped in triple sec batter with
brûléed bananas and whipped cream
Rockwell's Neighborhood Grill
4632 N Rockwell St, Chicago
|French Toast
|$13.00
3 pieces of country white, vanilla custard batter, fresh strawberry, whipped butter, whipped cream, side bacon or turkey sausage
|Single Piece French Toast
|$4.00