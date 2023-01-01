Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Toast

Logan Square restaurants that serve carne asada

Carne Asada Taco image

TACOS

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (523 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free. Contains Soy!
Carne Asada Kit$0.00
Marinated and grilled steak, roasted tomato salsa, onion and cilantro, corn tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, Gluten Free. Rice has potential cross contact with Gluten.
Kids Carne Asada Taco$7.00
Only marinated grilled flank steak and black beans on a corn tortilla. Gluten Free.
More about Dos Urban Cantina
Lonesome Rose image

TACOS

Lonesome Rose

2101 North California Avenue, Chicago

Avg 4 (768 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$7.00
carne asada, onion, cilantro, avocado salsa on corn tortilla
More about Lonesome Rose

