Carne asada in Logan Square
Logan Square restaurants that serve carne asada
TACOS
Dos Urban Cantina
2829 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago
|Carne Asada Taco
|$6.00
Marinated and grilled steak, black beans, roasted tomato salsa, onion, cilantro. Gluten Free. Contains Soy!
|Carne Asada Kit
|$0.00
Marinated and grilled steak, roasted tomato salsa, onion and cilantro, corn tortillas, black beans, Mexican rice, Gluten Free. Rice has potential cross contact with Gluten.
|Kids Carne Asada Taco
|$7.00
Only marinated grilled flank steak and black beans on a corn tortilla. Gluten Free.