Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Logan Square
/
Chicago
/
Logan Square
/
Cheesecake
Logan Square restaurants that serve cheesecake
SANDWICHES
Same Day Cafe
2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago
Avg 4.6
(460 reviews)
Cheesecake
$7.00
More about Same Day Cafe
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
Avg 3.6
(46 reviews)
Crème Brulee Cheesecake
$7.00
More about The Duplex
Browse other tasty dishes in Logan Square
Chicken Salad
Green Beans
Cake
Caesar Salad
Tortas
Hummus
Croissants
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Logan Square to explore
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
Wicker Park
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
DePaul
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
South Loop
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Ukrainian Village
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Irving Park
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Humboldt Park
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Albany Park
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston