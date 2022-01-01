Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Logan Square

Logan Square restaurants
Logan Square restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Same Day Cafe

2651 N Kedzie Ave., Chicago

Avg 4.6 (460 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Same Day Cafe
Banner pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crème Brulee Cheesecake$7.00
More about The Duplex

