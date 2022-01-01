Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Near West Side

Near West Side restaurants
Near West Side restaurants that serve ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche image

SALADS • CHICKEN

City Winery

1200 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 3.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Poached shrimp, lime, tomato ,cilantro, jalapeno, onion ,avocado , served with home made kettle chips
Allergen: nightshade / fish
More about City Winery
Item pic

 

La Josie

740 W Randolph St, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (2512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Aguachile Verde Ceviche$14.00
tiger shrimp, chile serrano,
avocado leche de tigre, granny smith apples, banana, bell, fresno peppers, red onion, cilantro, avocado, habanero, green apple salt .
Contains: shellfish.
Passion fruit Ceviche$16.00
fresh pacific halibut, passion fruit leche de tigre, fresno pepper, red onion, tomato, jicama, cilantro, avocado, passion fruit seeds, hibiscus salt.
Contains: fish.
Mango Ceviche$16.00
fresh hawaiian yellowfin ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, jicama,
red onion, chile fresno, grilled mango, avocado, habanero salt, cilantro
contains: fish.
More about La Josie

