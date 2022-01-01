Ceviche in Near West Side
Near West Side restaurants that serve ceviche
City Winery
1200 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$13.00
Poached shrimp, lime, tomato ,cilantro, jalapeno, onion ,avocado , served with home made kettle chips
Allergen: nightshade / fish
La Josie
740 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Aguachile Verde Ceviche
|$14.00
tiger shrimp, chile serrano,
avocado leche de tigre, granny smith apples, banana, bell, fresno peppers, red onion, cilantro, avocado, habanero, green apple salt .
Contains: shellfish.
|Passion fruit Ceviche
|$16.00
fresh pacific halibut, passion fruit leche de tigre, fresno pepper, red onion, tomato, jicama, cilantro, avocado, passion fruit seeds, hibiscus salt.
Contains: fish.
|Mango Ceviche
|$16.00
fresh hawaiian yellowfin ahi tuna, mango leche de tigre, jicama,
red onion, chile fresno, grilled mango, avocado, habanero salt, cilantro
contains: fish.