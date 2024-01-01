Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in North Center

North Center restaurants
North Center restaurants that serve pudding

Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro

3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (1485 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Winston's Black Pudding$10.50
16oz Package of frozen Black Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
Bread Pudding$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
Winston's White Pudding$9.58
16oz Package of frozen White Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
Spoken, a Café on Montrose

1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding w/Citrus Cream Cheese Glaze$5.95
(CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Egg) Southern style bread pudding with a house made Citrus Cream Cheese Glaze. (Pro-Tip: tastes best if warmed up in microwave before eating. Be sure to remove from To-Go container and place in/on microwavable dish before heating BECAUSE our compostable containers will melt when heated.)
Blueberry Lavender PBJ Chia Pudding Cup$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Blueberry Lavender jam & house made peanut butter.
Blueberry PBJ Chia Pudding Cup$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Blueberry jam & house made peanut butter.
The Globe Pub

1934 W Irving Park Road, Chicago

Avg 5 (724 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Pudding$3.00
Bread Pudding$9.00
