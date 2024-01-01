Pudding in North Center
North Center restaurants that serve pudding
More about Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
SOUPS • SALADS • RIBS • HAMBURGERS
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
3905 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Winston's Black Pudding
|$10.50
16oz Package of frozen Black Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Brioche, caramel, cinnamon cream and walnuts.
|Winston's White Pudding
|$9.58
16oz Package of frozen White Pudding from Winston's on Chicago's South side
More about Spoken, a Café on Montrose
Spoken, a Café on Montrose
1812 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago
|Bread Pudding w/Citrus Cream Cheese Glaze
|$5.95
(CONTAINS Gluten, Dairy & Egg) Southern style bread pudding with a house made Citrus Cream Cheese Glaze. (Pro-Tip: tastes best if warmed up in microwave before eating. Be sure to remove from To-Go container and place in/on microwavable dish before heating BECAUSE our compostable containers will melt when heated.)
|Blueberry Lavender PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
|$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Blueberry Lavender jam & house made peanut butter.
|Blueberry PBJ Chia Pudding Cup
|$6.50
(VEGAN/ Gluten Free, CONTAINS Peanuts) This Chia Seed Pudding has a texture like tapioca pudding but loaded with good things like Omega-3, fiber, protein, and other vitamins. Made with Oatly Oat Milk, agave syrup, toasted chopped peanuts, a layer of our house made Blueberry jam & house made peanut butter.