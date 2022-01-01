Roscoe Village breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Roscoe Village
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
John's Place
2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago
Popular items
Peanut Chicken Family
$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Southwest Wrap
$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
SALADS
Savannah Supper Club
2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago
Popular items
Baked French Onion Soup
$8.00
Cheese crouton
The Wedge Salad
$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Prime Rib
$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
Popular items
Quart Chicken Noodle
$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ noodles.
Bagels - Half Dozen
$7.49
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
Egg White Egg Salad
$9.99
Per pound (low-fat).