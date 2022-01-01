Roscoe Village breakfast spots you'll love

John's Place image

John's Place

2132 W. Roscoe Street, Chicago

Avg 3.5 (598 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Chicken Family$35.50
sautéed chicken, spinach, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, spicy peanut sauce. serves 2-3
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.95
buttermilk brined chicken breast, house slaw, spicy mayo, pickles
Southwest Wrap$15.95
blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, roasted corn, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips, spinach tortilla
Savannah Supper Club image

Savannah Supper Club

2116 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked French Onion Soup$8.00
Cheese crouton
The Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg, bacon, tomatoes, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, green onion
Prime Rib$32.00
Slow roasted prime rib, loaded baked potato, au jus, horseradish cream
Consumer pic

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Chicken Noodle$10.98
Chicken and Vegetables w/ noodles.
Bagels - Half Dozen$7.49
Equal quantities of each flavor chosen. If we run out of a flavor, we will substitute it with another already chosen. Thanks for your understanding.
Egg White Egg Salad$9.99
Per pound (low-fat).
