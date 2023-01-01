Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Roscoe Village

Go
Roscoe Village restaurants
Toast

Roscoe Village restaurants that serve chicken wraps

The Reveler image

PIZZA

The Reveler

3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (351 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRIED CHICKEN WRAP$14.50
More about The Reveler
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Kitsch'n On Roscoe

2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
herb flour tortilla filled with smokey buffalo chicken, lettuce & tomato
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe

Browse other tasty dishes in Roscoe Village

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Cheese Fries

French Toast

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Patty Melts

Cheesecake

Map

More near Roscoe Village to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Center

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Near Southside

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston