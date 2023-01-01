Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Roscoe Village
/
Chicago
/
Roscoe Village
/
Chicken Wraps
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(351 reviews)
FRIED CHICKEN WRAP
$14.50
More about The Reveler
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
2005 W Roscoe St, Chicago
Avg 4.6
(556 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$14.00
herb flour tortilla filled with smokey buffalo chicken, lettuce & tomato
More about Kitsch'n On Roscoe
Browse other tasty dishes in Roscoe Village
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Cheese Fries
French Toast
Curry
Chicken Sandwiches
Patty Melts
Cheesecake
More near Roscoe Village to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(89 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Near Southside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Albany Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(630 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(145 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston