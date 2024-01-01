Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Roscoe Village
/
Chicago
/
Roscoe Village
/
Pretzels
Roscoe Village restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL
Village Tap - Roscoe Village
2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago
Avg 4.3
(794 reviews)
Soft Pretzel
$7.00
Soft pretzel with house made pimento cheese
More about Village Tap - Roscoe Village
PIZZA
The Reveler
3403 N Damen Ave, Chicago
Avg 4.2
(351 reviews)
1 LB BULLDOG PRETZEL
$15.00
More about The Reveler
Browse other tasty dishes in Roscoe Village
Cake
Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Hummus
Corn Dogs
Cookies
Fish Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Roscoe Village to explore
Lakeview
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Near West Side
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
North Center
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Near Southside
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Hyde Park
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Albany Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Racine
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(206 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(362 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(130 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston