The Loop vegan restaurants you'll love

Must-try vegan restaurants in The Loop

Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Berry Good$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
PB&J$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

10 W Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (468 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Bar-rito$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
Keto Shake$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

235 S Franklin Street, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Korean Bowl$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
Egg Roll Bowl$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
So Stoked$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
Protein Bar & Kitchen image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Protein Bar & Kitchen

221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (188 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Wrap$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
Hot Beauty Brew Latte$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
Spinach & Pesto Bowl$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen

