The Loop vegan restaurants you'll love
Must-try vegan restaurants in The Loop
More about Protein Bar & Kitchen
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Protein Bar & Kitchen
151 N Michigan Ave, Chicago
|Popular items
|Berry Good
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, strawberries, blueberries, agave and banana [220 cals, 15g protein, 31g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|PB&J
|$6.99
Vanilla whey protein, organic peanut butter, blueberries, strawberries and organic agave nectar [330 cals, 19g protein, 25g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen
10 W Lake Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Bar-rito
|$4.75
All-natural chicken, blue cheese, celery,
rainbow carrots and traditional Buffalo sauce [520 cals, 42g protein, 41g net carbs]
|Keto Shake
|$8.99
A specifically designed keto shake -- Peanut butter, avocado, MCT oil, strawberry, spinach, kale, vanilla whey protein and almond milk
[530 calories, 18g net carbs, 27g protein, 40g fat]
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen
235 S Franklin Street, Chicago
|Popular items
|Spicy Korean Bowl
|$11.49
100% plant-based Beyond Beef meatballs, cucumber spinach, pickled red onion, riced cauliflower, pickled carrot and sweet & spicy chili sauce
[600 calroies, 21g protein, 52g net carbs]
|Egg Roll Bowl
|$10.99
All natural braised pork, kale, organic rainbow carrots, green onion, riced cauliflower, toasted sesame seeds, garlic ginger sauce and vegan spicy mayo [500 calories, 22g protein, 14g net carbs]
|So Stoked
|$6.99
Stoke Elite Nut and Seed Butter, banana, organic honey, vanilla whey protein and almond milk. [370 cals, 19g protein, 36g net carbs]
Protein Bar & Kitchen
221 W Washington Blvd, Chicago
|Popular items
|Buffalo Wrap
|$8.99
All-natural chicken, greens, organic quinoa blend, blue cheese, celery, organic rainbow carrots, cucumbers and buffalo ranch dressing [480 cals, 40g protein, 25g net carbs]
|Hot Beauty Brew Latte
|$6.99
Vital Proteins collagen, vanilla whey protein, espresso protein, almond milk and locally roasted coffee [170 cals, 31g protein, 6g net carbs]
|Spinach & Pesto Bowl
|$9.49
All-natural chicken, nut-free pesto, spinach and parmesan
[690 cals, 39g protein, 42g net carbs] Immunity Boosters: Spinach, quinoa, garlic