Cappuccino in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve cappuccino

Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

53 West Jackson Blvd, Chicago

Avg 4 (1272 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$6.00
A double shot of espresso with 4 oz of steamed milk.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Egg Rolls

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Salmon

Rice Bowls

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston