Kale caesar salad in The Loop

Go
The Loop restaurants
Toast

The Loop restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad image

ACAI BOWL • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Goddess And the Baker

181 W Madison St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (274 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon Kale Caesar salad$15.99
Kale Caesar salad topped with grilled salmon and a 6-minute egg. Served with Asiago parmesan crackers.
More about Goddess And the Baker

Browse other tasty dishes in The Loop

Chicken Salad

Cheese Pizza

Caprese Sandwiches

Salad Bowl

Brisket

Tacos

Avocado Toast

Gyro Salad

Map

More near The Loop to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

University Village

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gold Coast

No reviews yet

Fulton Market

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

River West

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (176 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston