Chilaquiles in Uptown

Fiesta Mexicana
4806 N Broadway St, Chicago
|Chilaquiles Verdes
|$7.75
Crispy tortilla pieces with scrambled eggs. Topped with Salsa Tomatillo (mild). Served with Spanish Rice and refried beans.
(add chicken breast 4, add skirt steak 7 or add carnitas 4)
The Bar on Buena
910 West Buena Ave, Chicago
|AL PASTOR CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made al pastor, two (2) eggs, salsa verde, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. This item is not GF because the Al Pastor Marinade contains flour.
|STEAK CHILAQUILES (GF)
|$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, tequila marinated steak, two (2) eggs, salsa roja, cojita cheese, and sour cream. Please select how you'd like your eggs prepared. Gluten Free