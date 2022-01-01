Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in West Town

West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve french toast

Cracked: The Egg Came First image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee

1359 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
LARGE French Toast Bites$7.99
SMALL French Toast Bites$5.99
More about Cracked: The Egg Came First - Cracked on Milwaukee
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kanela Breakfast Club - Wicker Park

1408 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

Avg 4 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids French Toast Stix$5.00
Red Velvet French Toast$13.49
cream cheese frosting, fresh strawberries, crème anglaise
Plain French Toast$11.99
French Toast served w/ fruit or without
More about Kanela Breakfast Club - Wicker Park
Uncle Mike's Place image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

1700 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (1836 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$7.95
More about Uncle Mike's Place - 1700 W Grand Ave

