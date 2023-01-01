Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in West Town

Go
West Town restaurants
Toast

West Town restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN

Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village

2013 West Division Street, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (1673 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Octopus$15.95
Spanish octopus, mojo de ajo, and choice of side
More about Takito Kitchen, Wicker Park & Ukrainian Village
Item pic

BAGELS • SANDWICHES • CHEESE

All Together Now

2119 W Chicago Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (112 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus in Olive Oil | Conservas de Cambados$14.00
Carboniste ‘Octopus’ Sparkling Albarino (2021)$35.00
Albarino \\ Method Traditional \\ California
More about All Together Now
Item pic

 

kin sushi and thai cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BABY OCTOPUS$8.00
Cooked baby octopus, marinated in Japanese shoyu, Chilli oil, and Topped with Unagi sauce.
TAKO (OCTOPUS)$7.00
More about kin sushi and thai cuisine

Browse other tasty dishes in West Town

Garlic Bread

Miso Soup

Calamari

Maki

Cheese Fries

Prosciutto

Sashimi

Bisque

Map

More near West Town to explore

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pilsen

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

DePaul

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lincoln Square

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

River East

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (367 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (290 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston