Chicken wraps in Wicker Park

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.25
Flour Tortilla, Diced Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Romaine Lettuce. Served Cold in our Grab N Go Cooler.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.99
12" Spinach Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cesar Dressing, Romaine
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
|Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Paradise Park
1913 West North Ave, Chicago
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$17.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.