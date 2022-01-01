Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Wicker Park

Go
Wicker Park restaurants
Toast

Wicker Park restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza image

 

Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza

8600 West Bryn Mawr, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.25
Flour Tortilla, Diced Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Romaine Lettuce. Served Cold in our Grab N Go Cooler.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.99
12" Spinach Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan Cheese, Cesar Dressing, Romaine
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
Southwest Chicken Salad Wrap$9.25
Romaine Lettuce, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, with Chipotle Ranch Dressing in a Spinach Tortilla.
Please Grab From Grab N Go Cooler!
More about Infuse - City Line Cafe at President's Plaza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Paradise Park

1913 West North Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (1401 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Romaine, buffalo-style chicken, cucumbers, carrot threads, tomatoes, croutons, red peppers, red onions, tortilla strips & our bleu cheese dressing. Served with chips and salsa.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$17.00
iceburg, crispy chicken, pico, corn, cheddar cheese, avocado, tortilla strips & chipotle dressing.
More about Paradise Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Wicker Park

Cake

Fried Pickles

Shrimp Tacos

Fried Rice

Pancakes

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Wicker Park to explore

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

South Loop

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bucktown

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Roscoe Village

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Grand Boulevard

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Portage Park

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Albany Park

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston