Our brewers yeast dough topped with peanut sauce, pork belly, squash, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, and mozzarella cheese. Garnished with a sweet and sour chili sauce drizzle, cilantro, and toasted peanuts.

Allergens: Gluten, Pork, Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Sesame, Peanut, Soy, Fish Sauce