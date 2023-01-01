Nachos in Downtown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

TACOS • CHICKEN

Mazunte Centro

611 Main Street, Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (987 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos Party Pack - Pinto Beans$25.00
(Serves 6-8) Chips, Queso and Pinto Bean Dip, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeños
Nachos Party Pack - Chorizo$28.00
(Serves 6-8) Chips, Queso and Chorizo Dip, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeños
More about Mazunte Centro
Wild Eggs image

 

Wild Eggs - Queen City

301 East 4th St., Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!
More about Wild Eggs - Queen City

Map

Map

