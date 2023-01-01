Nachos in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve nachos
TACOS • CHICKEN
Mazunte Centro
611 Main Street, Cincinnati
|Nachos Party Pack - Pinto Beans
|$25.00
(Serves 6-8) Chips, Queso and Pinto Bean Dip, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeños
|Nachos Party Pack - Chorizo
|$28.00
(Serves 6-8) Chips, Queso and Chorizo Dip, Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Red Onions and Jalapeños
Wild Eggs - Queen City
301 East 4th St., Cincinnati
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
Our Kitchen Sink Nachos come heaped with flavor and fresh ingredients. We pile on seasoned carnitas, queso fundido, pico de gallo, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, scallions and salsa all topped with sour cream. Share them with the table or have them as a meal!