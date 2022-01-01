Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Claremont

Go
Claremont restaurants
Toast

Claremont restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Gus's BBQ - Claremont

500 W. 1st Street, Claremont

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast$6.95
More about Gus's BBQ - Claremont
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

415 W Foothill Blvd, Claremont

Avg 4.8 (224 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.49
Large spinach tortilla, filled with crispy heart of romaine, avocado slices, pico de gallo, pepitas, cotija cheese, tortilla strips, tossed with our house dressing. Served with black beans.
Burrito Grilled Chicken$15.99
A large flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, pico de gallo, refried beans and jack cheese. Topped with ranchera sauce and melted jack cheese. Served with Mexican Style Rice, Guacamole and Sour Cream on the side.
Taco Grilled Chicken$6.49
More about Elvira's Finest Foods of Mexico

Browse other tasty dishes in Claremont

Crepes

Quesadillas

Chicken Fried Steaks

French Fries

Chili

Omelettes

Salmon

Fajitas

Map

More near Claremont to explore

Rancho Cucamonga

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Ontario

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Upland

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Chino

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Covina

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Glendora

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pomona

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

San Dimas

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Montclair

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (336 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston