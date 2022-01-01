College Station cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in College Station
Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100, College Station
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Patch London Fog
|$5.00
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant
|$5.50
|Chocolate Milk
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
2501 Texas Avenue, College Station
|Popular items
|Iced Caramel Macchiato
|Iced Mocha
|Iced Starry Night
SANDWICHES
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
2307 Texas Ave, College Station
|Popular items
|Strawberry Cream Cheese
|$1.15
Traditional Kolache
|Small Plain Sausage
|$1.09
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
|Slovacek Sausage
|$2.59
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
The Coffee Lab
Changes Daily, College Station
|Popular items
|Hot Chai
|$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
|Iced Latte
|$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
|Honey Oolong Tea
|$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.