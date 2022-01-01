College Station cafés you'll love

Must-try cafés in College Station

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company image

 

Gogh Gogh Coffee Company

4121 Hwy 6 Suite 100, College Station

Avg 4.5 (449 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Patch London Fog$5.00
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Croissant$5.50
Chocolate Milk
More about Gogh Gogh Coffee Company
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge image

 

Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge

2501 Texas Avenue, College Station

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Iced Mocha
Iced Starry Night
More about Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave image

SANDWICHES

Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave

2307 Texas Ave, College Station

Avg 4.4 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Cream Cheese$1.15
Traditional Kolache
Small Plain Sausage$1.09
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
Slovacek Sausage$2.59
Plain, Cheese, or Cheese & Jalapeno
More about Kolache Rolf's - Texas Ave
The Coffee Lab image

 

The Coffee Lab

Changes Daily, College Station

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Chai$5.00
Spicy Chai combined with warm, soothing milk. (NOTE: this drink does NOT contain espresso. To get a "chai latte" or "dirty chai", order a Hot Latte and choose a "chai" flavor add.)
Iced Latte$5.00
Rich espresso and milk blend served over ice.
Honey Oolong Tea$4.50
Light-bodied oolong tea blended with a splash of milk, honey, caramel, and a hint of cinnamon.
More about The Coffee Lab

Map

