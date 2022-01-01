Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Columbia

Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve fried pickles

Union Jack's - Columbia image

GRILL

Union Jack's - Columbia

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$8.00
Ale-battered long cut dill slices, served with a side of remoulade sauce.
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pickle Fries$9.99
Coated in masa, fried crispy, and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning. Served with roasted garlic aioli on the side.
The Food Market Columbia image

 

The Food Market Columbia

10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken Breasts$26.00
liquid cornbread, blazin' baked beans, coleslaw jus, hot honey, hampden Sparkle
