Fried pickles in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve fried pickles
GRILL
Union Jack's - Columbia
10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Ale-battered long cut dill slices, served with a side of remoulade sauce.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Ale House Columbia
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
|Pickle Fries
|$9.99
Coated in masa, fried crispy, and dusted with Old Bay Seasoning. Served with roasted garlic aioli on the side.