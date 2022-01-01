Po boy in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve po boy
The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G, Columbia
|Fried Oyster Po'Boy
|$19.00
cracker meal & cajun fried , sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, bacon carbonara sauce
Po Boy Jim Columbia - 10000 Town Center Ave Suite B
10000 Town Center Ave Suite B, Columbia
|Atlas Po Boy
|$20.00
Have your chicken either crunchy fried or smoky grilled, as long as you let us load it up with delicious bacon bits and shrimp, finished with melted provolone and our signature chipotle sauce.
|Crabcake Po Boy
|$25.00
Two fresh jumbo lump crabmeat over a spring mix drizzled with remoulade sauce.
|Oyster Po Boy
|$18.00
Fresh oysters that are hand battered upon order and perfectly deep-fried, giving you a hint of natural savory flavor in each crispy bite.