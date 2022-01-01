Sweet potato fries in Columbia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Columbia restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Cafe Services

7500 Grace Drive, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$2.25
The Best Sweet Potatoes Deep Fried and Lightly Salted.
More about Cafe Services
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL • SUBS

Neo Pizza & Taphouse

8872 McGaw Rd, Ste A, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Neo Pizza & Taphouse
The Ale House Columbia image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Ale House Columbia

6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (3118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$7.49
Served with chipotle barbecue sauce and ranch dressing.
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.00
More about The Ale House Columbia
#Sweet Potato Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BGR

6250 Columbia Crossing circle, Columbia

Avg 3.9 (751 reviews)
#Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce
More about BGR

