Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tossed salad in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tossed salad

Consumer pic

 

The Corner Stable

8630 Guilford Road, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tossed Salad$5.49
Crisp mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes,
cucumbers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about The Corner Stable
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cazbar

9400 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia

Avg 4.6 (1093 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Tossed Salad$12.00
A classic salad of mixed greens, tomatoes, & cucumbers made special with our house-made basil vinaigrette
Sm Tossed Salad$10.00
A classic salad of mixed greens, tomatoes, & cucumbers made special with our house-made basil vinaigrette
More about Cazbar

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chopped Salad

Tarts

Stew

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Coleslaw

Curry Goat

Penne

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (800 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1089 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston