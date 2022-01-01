Tandoori in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Maiwand Kabob
Maiwand Kabob
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia
|Boneless Tandoori Chicken
|$13.99
|Tandoori Bread (Naan)
|$1.99
|LAMB & TANDOORI
|$18.99
More about Chutney Restaurant
Chutney Restaurant
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
|CHUTNEY'S SPL TANDOORI ASSORTED
|$16.00
(combination of Chicken tikka,Malai Kabab,Sheek Kabab,Tandoori Shrimp)
|TANDOORI CHICKEN (Full)
|$28.00
(chicken with bone, marinated over night in yogurt, special spices and lemon juice cooked in clay oven)
|TANDOORI CHICKEN (Half)
|$18.00
(chicken with bone, marinated over night in yogurt, special spices and lemon juice cooked in clay oven)