Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Columbia

Go
Columbia restaurants
Toast

Columbia restaurants that serve tandoori

Consumer pic

 

Maiwand Kabob

6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (3141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Boneless Tandoori Chicken$13.99
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$1.99
LAMB & TANDOORI$18.99
More about Maiwand Kabob
Chutney Restaurant image

 

Chutney Restaurant

9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHUTNEY'S SPL TANDOORI ASSORTED$16.00
(combination of Chicken tikka,Malai Kabab,Sheek Kabab,Tandoori Shrimp)
TANDOORI CHICKEN (Full)$28.00
(chicken with bone, marinated over night in yogurt, special spices and lemon juice cooked in clay oven)
TANDOORI CHICKEN (Half)$18.00
(chicken with bone, marinated over night in yogurt, special spices and lemon juice cooked in clay oven)
More about Chutney Restaurant
Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice image

 

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia

Avg 4.1 (633 reviews)
Takeout
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$2.25
Tandoori Bread (Naan)$2.25
More about Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

Browse other tasty dishes in Columbia

Chicken Tikka

Meatloaf

Chicken Sandwiches

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

White Pizza

Egg Sandwiches

Chocolate Mousse

Mussels

Map

More near Columbia to explore

Laurel

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Ellicott City

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Elkridge

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Annapolis Junction

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston