Quesadillas in Columbia

Item pic

 

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta$10.49
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
Fajita Quesadilla Meal$10.99
Your choice of chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans on the side.
Grilled Chicken or Beef Quesadilla$6.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of delicious grilled chicken, tender steak strips, or mixed.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
Cocina Real image

 

Cocina Real

5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Grande Queso$6.99
Quesadilla Fajita
More about Cocina Real
Tuck's Place image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Tuck's Place

102 Depot Street, Columbia

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$9.95
Chicken, corn, black beans, red bell peppers & spinach with a
tasty southwest seasoning.
More about Tuck's Place
La Chalupita image

 

La Chalupita

116 Nashville Hwy, Columbia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP FAJITA QUESADILLA$11.49
#12 TORTILLA FILLED WITH CHEESE, SHRIMP, GRILLED ONIONS, GRILLED TOMATOES, AND GRILLED PEPPERS. SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND SOUR CREAM.
More about La Chalupita

