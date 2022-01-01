Quesadillas in Columbia
Columbia restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1412 Trotwood Ave. Suite 6, Columbia
|Fajita Quesadilla Shrimp a la carta
|$10.49
Shrimp fajita in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese.
|Fajita Quesadilla Meal
|$10.99
Your choice of chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans on the side.
|Grilled Chicken or Beef Quesadilla
|$6.99
A grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of delicious grilled chicken, tender steak strips, or mixed.
More about Cocina Real
Cocina Real
5021 Trotwood Ave, Columbia
|Quesadilla
|Quesadilla Grande Queso
|$6.99
|Quesadilla Fajita
More about Tuck's Place
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Tuck's Place
102 Depot Street, Columbia
|Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.95
Chicken, corn, black beans, red bell peppers & spinach with a
tasty southwest seasoning.